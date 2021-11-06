Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $336,944.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $336,944.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003513 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00029804 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00018801 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,090,679 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

