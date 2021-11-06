Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $304.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,490.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.20 or 0.00958191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00274935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00243623 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,364,868 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.