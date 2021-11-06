Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $87.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $83.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $340.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $344.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $366.81 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after acquiring an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

