PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 2,583,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,295. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

