Zacks: Analysts Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.91 Million

Brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will report $41.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.04 million and the highest is $43.01 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $283.49 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $325.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HITI shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 451,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

