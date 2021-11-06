Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.090 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.98-3.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 701,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,982. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.