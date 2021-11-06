Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $945.79 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.79 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00131487 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.