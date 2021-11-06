Digiwage Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $34,711.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

