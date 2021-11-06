DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.56 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $4.01 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00084536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00100496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.60 or 0.07292686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,535.89 or 1.00112009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,481,516 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

