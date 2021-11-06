Zacks: Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Logitech International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 709,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,979. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

