Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.71 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post sales of $113.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.41 million to $130.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $421.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $603.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $127.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,367.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $497.57 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,258.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,428.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.