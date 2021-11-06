Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

