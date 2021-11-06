Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Shares of FUJHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 33,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,092. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

