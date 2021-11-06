Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 830,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

