GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. GNY has a market capitalization of $63.34 million and approximately $180,236.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GNY has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00260573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

