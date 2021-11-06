Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.24 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $121.17 million and $13.24 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00260573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.