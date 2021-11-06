Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.25. 2,939,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

