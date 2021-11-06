Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report sales of $166.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Switch reported sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $702.89 million, with estimates ranging from $693.15 million to $714.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of SWCH traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,610. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Switch by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

