QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QIAGEN by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QIAGEN by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 188,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $54.24. 1,055,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

