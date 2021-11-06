Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.