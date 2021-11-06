Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.
Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $29.14. 407,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,419. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.