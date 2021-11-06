Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.16. 650,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

