Financial Survey: Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) versus Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Templeton Global Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Templeton Global Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.06 $176.11 million $2.45 7.67

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Templeton Global Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 70.76% 13.19% 6.49%

Risk and Volatility

Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

