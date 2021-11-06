Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $11.75 million and $1.07 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00052036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00263082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

