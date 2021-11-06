THORChain Market Capitalization Reaches $3.57 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $13.83 or 0.00022511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $71.42 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00080448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.19 or 0.07291540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.10 or 1.00304935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022499 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

