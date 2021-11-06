Pizza Tops 1-Day Volume of $221,186.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $221,186.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004410 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00215542 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.16 or 0.00589411 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

