Safex Token Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $2,000.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

