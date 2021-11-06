BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE BB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 8,642,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,994,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

