Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Revolve Group stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.