Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 527,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.