Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. 942,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,117. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.