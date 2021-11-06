Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Target Price at $9.59

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,197. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.50 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $789,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $928,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

