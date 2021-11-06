Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

RC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 610,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ready Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

