MASQ Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $94,301.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00084775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.90 or 0.07291616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.92 or 0.99481233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022527 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,657,208 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.