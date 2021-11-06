Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.56 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $36.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $611.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,366. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

