Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.060 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.34.

GOOS stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canada Goose stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

