On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONON traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $39.19. 1,037,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,696. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

