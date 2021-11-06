KickToken [new] Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

