DECOIN Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $16.42 million and $217,427.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,304,624 coins and its circulating supply is 55,781,979 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

