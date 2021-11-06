KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce $39.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the highest is $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.83. 589,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,216. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,588,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

