Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,300.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,300.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

