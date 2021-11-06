Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.18. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

HGV stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 733,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

