SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SLQT traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

