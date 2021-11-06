Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 1,232,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,261. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.