IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 128.18% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%.

Shares of IDBA stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $32.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

