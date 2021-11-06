Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.42. The stock had a trading volume of 197,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $144.41 and a twelve month high of $275.98. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.