Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 336,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,722. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 224.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

