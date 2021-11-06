Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,169. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

