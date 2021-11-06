Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

PLYM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 293,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,776. The company has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

