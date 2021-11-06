Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.
PLYM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 293,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,776. The company has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
