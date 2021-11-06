TENT (TENT) One Day Volume Hits $139,626.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $927,420.18 and $139,626.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00259861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00103531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00135343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001412 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002961 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars.

